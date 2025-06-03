Jacob Fatu on JC Mateo and his connection to The Bloodline legacy

Jacob Fatu spoke candidly about JC Mateo and his connection to The Bloodline legacy, expressing full support for Mateo’s place in WWE. He began by acknowledging the rich heritage of the faction: “The Bloodline has always been The Bloodline, we’re talking about coming from the OG, from the top dog Roman, (The) Usos, Solo.” Fatu emphasized the weight and history behind the group while carefully addressing the situation involving Mateo. Referring back to his earlier comments, he said, “It’s just like what I said at the press conference. I can’t really even speak on it because at the end of the day, we can say this and that, but you know what?”

He was clear in dispelling any rumors of conflict or resentment, adding, “It ain’t no jealousy. It ain’t nothing else beyond that.” Fatu then made it clear where he stands on Mateo’s place in the company, stating with conviction, “At the end of the day he deserves to be in WWE.” He closed by highlighting Mateo’s resilience and journey, saying, “He deserves to be there, especially after all the stuff that he’s been through.”

Source: Battleground Podcast