WWE Raw Results 6/2/25

WWE returns live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight for the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Michael Cole Makes Good On His Bet

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get the show started. We then shoot inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK., where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to WWE Raw live on Netflix.

The camera settles at ringside, where Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are shown at the commentary desk. McAfee brings up their bet and says fans are expecting to see something right now.

With that said, Cole stands up and takes his suit jacket off, unbuttons his dress shirt and reveals the Indiana Pacers jersey he agreed to wear while he calls the show if they beat the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs. McAfee cracks a bunch of jokes.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of CM Punk’s theme song. As Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays, out comes “The Best in the World” to kick off this week’s show. Punk asks, “Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or what?”

It’s summertime and Money in the Bank time. Punk also hears some Thunder (referencing the home team). Cole groans. Punk tells the crowd that they can root for any basketball team, but if the NBA Finals are on, they need to make sure they’re watching Monday Night Raw or SmackDown.

McAfee says, “Good plug.” Punk says it’s the “Summer of Punk” time. Money in the Bank is around the corner. Punk has won the match twice and successfully cashed it in both times. He’s looking forward to doing it for the third time. It’s the Summer of Punk. It’s time that CM Punk got some gold around his waist.

There are a lot of great champions in WWE. There’s an even longer list of challengers. Two people are at the top of the mountain. One of them is Jey Uso. The crowd explodes with a “YEET” chant. Punk says that when he wins the briefcase, Uso needs to remember it’s not personal. It’s business.

The other person who might take it personally is John Cena. Punk says he’s been in places like this for years, hearing people go “banana” (he points to people dressed as bananas; this also references Pat Patterson’s grasp on English plurality) for John Cena. Now the tables have turned since Cena sold his soul to a bald fraud goof.

When he wins Money in the Bank, if he chooses, he’s always had Cena’s number. Punk says, “I’m gonna come pick the bones, you little bitch!” The crowd roars. Punk says we’re live on Monday night. He’s no longer just happy to be here. It’s all about the money, but it’s time CM Punk became champion one more time.

The crowd cheers. Punk says he’ll see them at Money in the Bank when he qualifies tonight. On that note, before he can leave the ring, the upbeat catchy-ass theme song for Sami Zayn hits. Out he comes to join Punk in the ring. He’s got a few things to say to him.

From there, we hear a “We want Truth” chant break out in the background. Punk says he’s not mad to be interrupted by Zayn. Zayn says he appreciates that. A “Sami” chant picks up. The reason he’s out here is that this is the first time since Punk has been back where he’s said what his plan is.

Punk wants to become World Champion. Zayn also has ambitions to become World Champion. Unfortunately for him, Money in the Bank isn’t in his path. Thanks to Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, it’s not in the cards for him. It is for Punk. Zayn is out here to underscore for Punk the importance of winning.

Zayn says, “You must win.” Tonight is more must-win than it’s ever been. Punk has talked about the champions, but he has to be thinking about Rollins and his group. Zayn says Punk needs to put that out of his head. He’ll deal with them along with Jey Uso. Punk says he has Zayn’s back.

Zayn tells him to think about the task at hand. Rollins is always thinking of Punk. Punk says Rollins has never beaten him. Zayn says if Punk gets in the Money in the Bank match, the match will be changed. If Rollins wins the briefcase, this place is over. Punk and Zayn won’t like it.

Zayn says he wants Punk to win. Should Punk win the match, the contract, and then the title, they’ll meet again, and when they do, they’ll have a very different conversation. Punk steps up to him and says he looks forward to it. They shake hands before Zayn walks off to end the opening segment.

Liv Morgan With Messages For Roxanne Perez & Iyo Sky

We see footage from last week of the ongoing issues between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez within The Judgment Day. Back live, we see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are talking backstage when Roxanne Perez walks up.

Morgan warns her not to get involved in her match against. Morgan walks off before bumping into Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky. Morgan says she will qualify for Money in the Bank and win the match. When she does, she’ll come after Sky. Sky says it’s not going to happen. Morgan says, “Watch me!”

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

Inside the arena, we hear the same thing. “Watch me!” as the familiar sounds of Liv Morgan’s entrance music plays. She makes her way to the ring for one of two Money In The Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight’s show. As she settles in the ring, the show heads to a pre-match break.

The show returns and we see Nile in the ring with Morgan now. An extended vignette airs to officially introduce the newest addition to the women’s division on WWE Raw, former NXT double champion Stephanie Vaquer. It wraps up and her theme hits. The crowd goes nuts.

After she joins Nile and Morgan in the ring, the bell sounds to get this high stakes triple-threat match officially off-and-running. Ivy shoulder-blocks Liv down after Vaquer is knocked to the apron. Stephanie with a crossbody to both, Liv kicks Ivy down.

Back suplex from Stephanie to Liv, and there’s the Devil’s Kiss! Somewhere Booker T is losing his mind. Will Ivy get one too? Yes sir! Liv breaks it up with a dropkick. Liv with three Amigos for Stephanie, Ivy gets dropped on by the third. Liv with some elbows in the corner.

She misses Stephanie and Ivy hits a Meteroa. Elbow to Ivy’s nose, some go-behinds lead to a double German suplex by Ivy. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier continues.

When the show returns, Vaquer fights her way to victory. With the win, she qualifies for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at this Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event. Impressive debut for the former NXT double champion.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Money In The Bank: Stephanie Vaquer

AJ Styles Isn’t Buying What Paul Heyman Is Selling

Backstage, we see AJ Styles is warming up when Paul Heyman appears next to him. Paul offers a handshake, but AJ doesn’t seem interested. Paul wishes him a Happy Birthday, and has brought him a gift. Specifically, some wisdom. We see Dominik Mysterio running around and disgracing the Intercontinental Championship.

We need somebody worthy of that title. Money in the Bank is a lot of trouble, way too much. Forget Money in the Bank, concentrate on the IC title and leave Money in the Bank to Seth Rollins. AJ asks Paul if he’s tired of chasing that meal ticket.

AJ isn’t buying what Paul’s selling. He’s known AJ long enough to know that AJ doesn’t respond well to threats. If they try to push AJ out, he’ll push back. AJ knows all about Seth’s plan, but everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth. We head to another break.

Rusev, Sheamus Rivalry Continues

A new video package airs with new comments from Rusev. In it, he says Sheamus looked disappointed in him last week, but all he’s trying to do is stop people from slipping into the abyss. Sheamus let Rusev do that years ago. Sheamus has a body of granite and a neck of sand.

Rusev says Sheamus is a true legend. It’ll be his honor to take him off the field. Rusev went down because Sheamus stabbed him in the back. Sheamus better stay out of his way, or he’ll snap his. After this wraps up, we return live, where Sheamus is shown backstage.

Sheamus is talking to Akira Tozawa, who is standing with Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. Sheamus compliments them all. Cathy Kelley comes up and asks why he confronted Rusev. Sheamus says Rusev was a friend, but he left WWE due to his own bad decisions.

“The Celtic Warrior” continues on Rusev by stating that his career outside of WWE was worse. Meanwhile, he’s been putting on banger after banger year after year in WWE. Sheamus then wraps up the brief backstage interview by looking into the camera and warning Rusev. “I bully bullies.”

The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders

In progress …