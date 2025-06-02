WWE and Slim Jim extends deal with new ring and tables logo placements

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, and Slim Jim, America’s iconic meat snack, today announced an extension of their multi-layered partnership struck in 2023, with the two legendary brands continuing to pay homage to their long-standing relationship that began more than three decades ago.

Under the new agreement, Slim Jim will become the center ring sponsor during every edition of WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw, which streams globally on Netflix. In addition to the in-ring placement, WWE will introduce a first-of-its-kind integration which will see Slim Jim branding on all folding tables used across tentpole programming such as Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE Premium Live Events. This branded table placement will create unforgettable moments when WWE Superstars “Snap into a Slim Jim Table” during matches. The partnership will continue to include custom commercial spots featuring WWE Superstars, curated social media campaigns, and WWE Superstar appearances at select Slim Jim events.

“Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.

“We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with WWE, which has brought immense excitement and engagement to our fans,” said Ashley Spade, VP & General Manager of Snacks at Conagra Brands. “Extending our partnership during Monday Night Raw will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and savage energy of both Slim Jim and WWE.”

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Slim Jim became WWE’s Official Meat Snack and launched a custom commercial and product campaign featuring WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and LA Knight. WWE and Slim Jim first crossed paths 30 years ago with a series of explosive, in-your-face Slim Jim commercials, featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage debuting the famous tagline, “Snap Into a Slim Jim!” that has remained a hallmark of the Slim Jim brand ever since.

