Thunder Rosa: “everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion”

AEW star Thunder Rosa expressed her frustration in her vlog about her lack of success in the company this year and discussed what she believes she needs to do to improve her situation.

Rosa said, “Things are very somber for me right now.

There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done. Eat, prepare. Thunder Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming. I have the gear, but I didn’t bring a belt, so that’s not going to work. My chaps are going to fall. I will have to wait for that one. Maybe that’s my winning gear [laughs]. I’m trying to use that for later. I wish I could say that I got this on the pocket, but I don’t. I really don’t. Losing, losing, losing makes you really somber and sad and question yourself. I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up.

I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s? I don’t know.”