Strickland thanks Khan for saving wrestling, former WWF superstar booked by WWE, HHH tweet, more
– Swerve Strickland via X:
Thank you @TonyKhan for saving professional Wrestling.
— Swerve Eliteland (@IamAllElite) June 1, 2025
– PWInsider reports that WWE is bringing Savio Vega in for the WWE x AAA: World Collide event this Saturday.
– Happy Birthday to The Phenomenal One AJ Styles, who turns 48 years old today.
– Triple H via X:
Congratulations to @vikingo_aaa!
The stakes just got higher for #WorldsCollide this Saturday…@luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/xsub9UFQJ2
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 1, 2025
Did he thank him before or after removing the staple from his tongue?