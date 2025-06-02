Strickland thanks Khan for saving wrestling, former WWF superstar booked by WWE, HHH tweet, more

Jun 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Swerve Strickland via X:

– PWInsider reports that WWE is bringing Savio Vega in for the WWE x AAA: World Collide event this Saturday.

– Happy Birthday to The Phenomenal One AJ Styles, who turns 48 years old today.

Triple H via X:

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    June 2, 2025 at 1:33 pm

    Did he thank him before or after removing the staple from his tongue?

