Strickland thanks Khan for saving wrestling, former WWF superstar booked by WWE, HHH tweet, more

– Swerve Strickland via X:

Thank you @TonyKhan for saving professional Wrestling. — Swerve Eliteland (@IamAllElite) June 1, 2025

– PWInsider reports that WWE is bringing Savio Vega in for the WWE x AAA: World Collide event this Saturday.

– Happy Birthday to The Phenomenal One AJ Styles, who turns 48 years old today.

– Triple H via X: