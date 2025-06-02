Sabu funeral service date and location announced

The funeral service for ECW legend Sabu will be held on Saturday, June 21 in Lansing, Michigan.

The date and location were announced by Rob Van Dam during the latest episode of his podcast 1 Of A Kind.

The former ECW champion spent his early years in Lansing but lately lived in Las Vegas, where another funeral service will be held at a later date.

Friends and fans are welcome to attend the funeral service in Lansing, with further information to be released.

Sabu died earlier last month, just weeks after wrestling his retirement match.

A GoFundMe campaign to help his sister pay off the funeral expenses more than doubled the original amount of $25,000 and now stands at nearly $60,000.

