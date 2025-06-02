Notes on Stephanie Vaquer, El Grande Americano, Roxanne Perez, and Jim Ross

– Jim Ross wrote:

Made it home from the hospital but feeling rugged. Need to kick out. I’m trying. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 2, 2025

– WWE’s Roxanne Perez is reportedly set to compete at Marigold’s Summer Destiny 2025 event, facing Utami Hayashishita, according to The Wrestling Observer. This marks WWE’s continued collaboration with Rossy’s promotion.

– At Worlds Collide and Money In The Bank on the same day El Grande Americano is going for the Money In The Briefcase and Chad Gable is going for the AAA Mega Championship.

WHAT AN UPSET! @Americano_WWE just won the Triple Threat Match against @AJStylesOrg & @CMPunk and qualified for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/xcaUqTBqZi — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2025

– Stephanie Vaquer is officially on Raw, and has qualified for Money in the Bank.