Notes on Stephanie Vaquer, El Grande Americano, Roxanne Perez, and Jim Ross

Jun 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jim Ross wrote:

– WWE’s Roxanne Perez is reportedly set to compete at Marigold’s Summer Destiny 2025 event, facing Utami Hayashishita, according to The Wrestling Observer. This marks WWE’s continued collaboration with Rossy’s promotion.

– At Worlds Collide and Money In The Bank on the same day El Grande Americano is going for the Money In The Briefcase and Chad Gable is going for the AAA Mega Championship.

– Stephanie Vaquer is officially on Raw, and has qualified for Money in the Bank.

