News on The Miz, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, and Jacy Jayne

– According to Fightful Select, internal pitches had Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson moving up from NXT, with some ideas involving them capturing championship gold.

Creative within NXT was quietly adjusted once word spread internally that Jackson would be let go, which is why the team was split in the weeks leading up to the cuts. The move still came as a surprise to many behind the scenes, especially given how recently those pitches were being discussed.

– Is the Miz Next? All WWE mentions gone, and unfollowed as well.