More on the R-Truth and Carlito releases

– Dave Meltzer says Triple H made the call to release R-Truth and Carlito.

“They’re looking at the numbers. They’re looking at how many people they have to cut or how much money they have to cut. And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque picks. And that’s what it is.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Jonathan Coachman via X:

1. Agent

2. Wwe ambassador

3. Announcing 1 of their many shows they have.

My point is I know his age and why the easy answers are that. But sometimes you have to understand there are a lot more roles a person can play than just the one you have known all of these. You don’t think sending R Truth to a city ahead of a Raw to promote the event a week or two before wouldn’t have any value? Regardless I have had the same reaction as most others who know him. When you enjoy being around someone it’s a sad day when they are not around.

