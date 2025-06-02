Maven shares his admiration for Tony Khan

MAVEN MET TONY KHAN IN HIS OFFICE LMAOO pic.twitter.com/bErfjxw8cD — (@HeartBreakCorb) May 9, 2025

Maven recently shared his admiration for AEW President Tony Khan following a behind-the-scenes visit to AEW, describing the company’s atmosphere and Khan’s leadership in glowing terms. Initially unsure whether he’d even get the chance to speak with Khan, Maven explained the hectic schedule of the night: “What wasn’t planned was if I was going to be able to talk to Tony at the end of the night. They were filming Ring of Honor in the beginning, then Collision live, and then Ring of Honor at the end.”

However, the opportunity did arise: “After Collision ended, before they filmed the second half of Ring of Honor, this contact told me Tony wants to meet with you. I was waiting for about 30 minutes.” During that time, Maven witnessed firsthand Khan’s dedication to his roster: “I’m not kidding, Rene, every match that ended, every wrestler that came out of the ring, Tony got up from his Vince McMahon gorilla position, took his headphones off, and checked on every wrestler, and he was sincere about it.”

That sincere attention made a lasting impression on Maven, who described Khan with heartfelt respect: “What a hell of a guy. That’s a guy I would work for. That’s a guy I would go to the mat for.” Observing the loyalty of AEW stars, Maven drew a clear connection to Khan’s leadership: “When guys like MJF don’t leave, I see why. When Jon Moxley would rather work for him than WWE? I see why.” He concluded with a strong endorsement of AEW’s backstage culture: “Great environment.”

Source: Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree