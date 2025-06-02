Karrion Kross reacts to R-Truth and Carlito leaving WWE

Over the weekend, R-Truth announced that he has been released from WWE. In addition to R-Truth, Carlito also confirmed that he is leaving the company.

Karrion Kross issued a statement to fans in regards to the departures…

“Hey everybody, I have a ton of great stories/memories to share about Carlito & Truth, but I think it’s more important to say this:

Don’t treat them like they’re completely gone! If you haven’t yet, follow them on all social platforms and keep up with them! @RonKillings is writing and producing music. @Litocolon279 just returned to Puerto Rico in a big way. Both will continuing performing and I’d bet both will be back on TV in no time.

Continue to support them and stay loud for them.”

