Jordynne Grace opens up about her departure from TNA

Jordynne Grace opened up about her departure from TNA Wrestling, revealing behind-the-scenes conversations about who would carry the torch as the face of the Knockouts division. She expressed surprise at management’s initial outlook, noting: “I remember having the conversation about who I thought would be next.” In that conversation, she was struck by the fact that “Honestly, they didn’t have Masha’s name in their head at all, which surprised me, but I really [feel] that Masha was the one.”

Grace also reflected on the disconnect between Masha Slamovich’s growing presence on the independent scene and her perception within TNA’s leadership, stating: “I don’t know any of the people that are really in charge, I don’t have a relationship with them. But at the time, I don’t think that her independent work and GCW work was translating over to TNA in the Knockouts Division. They didn’t get it. It didn’t click for them.”

Despite this, Grace stood by her belief in Masha’s potential, saying: “But I knew how good she was, and I knew how important it was for her to be the one to be the next … leader of that locker room.”

Source: Uncrowned