Elayna Black’s OnlyFans page goes live

Elayna Black, the artist formerly known as Cora Jade has officially started her OnlyFans endeavor.

Now a free agent and legally able to do anything since her no-compete clause expired, the former NXT star is going to keep busy with independent promotions and also earning some extra money with her OF side gig.

A recent comment of hers in heel mode said that she can now be able to profit off of fans being creeps which they were going to do for free anyways and wrestle wherever she wants at the same time.

She is selling her subscriptions at $15.99 a month and can be found at https://onlyfans.com/elaynablack.

