Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels posts photos of their new grand baby, Ryback on R-Truth’s release

Jun 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels on the birth of their grandchild:

– Ryback comments on the R-Truth release:

If the reports on @RonKillings not being renewed are true, just a reminder—pro wrestling is a business. This isn’t a negative. R-Truth had incredible runs and was as consistent and entertaining as anyone ever. A true athlete and performer.

It was always an honor to work with or against him. He went out wrestling for the championship, which says it all.

Everything ends eventually—ready or not—but he’ll be more than ready for what’s next. New doors will open that weren’t before.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jacy Jayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal