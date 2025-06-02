Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels posts photos of their new grand baby, Ryback on R-Truth’s release

– Congratulations to Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels on the birth of their grandchild:

So happy you finally came!!! Pops 2.0!! I love you Duncan!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/AoMwl3tB7c — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 2, 2025

Congratulations to my Angel and wonderful SIL, on the birth of their 2nd Angel!!!

It is such a joy to watch them parent their children,they tag in and out with ease and love! His name is Duncan, and his Mommy and Dada are still trying to figure out his full name! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/pzoQavEfKS — Terri Runnels (@TheTerriRunnels) June 1, 2025

– Ryback comments on the R-Truth release:

If the reports on @RonKillings not being renewed are true, just a reminder—pro wrestling is a business. This isn’t a negative. R-Truth had incredible runs and was as consistent and entertaining as anyone ever. A true athlete and performer.

It was always an honor to work with or against him. He went out wrestling for the championship, which says it all.

Everything ends eventually—ready or not—but he’ll be more than ready for what’s next. New doors will open that weren’t before.

If the reports on @RonKillings not being renewed are true, just a reminder—pro wrestling is a business. This isn’t a negative. R-Truth had incredible runs and was as consistent and entertaining as anyone ever. A true athlete and performer. It was always an honor to work with or… pic.twitter.com/zTIBQpf59l — RYBACK (@Ryback) June 1, 2025