Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan go sneaker shopping (video), plus notes on the Hardys, Alexander
– Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan just dropped over $9,000 on sneakers with Complex.
Watch us @Complex @ComplexSneakers
& thank you for all my new shoes @DomMysterio35 https://t.co/HvsNDaC7mZ pic.twitter.com/MzDaWxSf4o
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2025
– Cedric Alexander has been booked by Defy Wrestling.
DEFY VORTEX
FRI. JUNE 13th | WA Hall | Seattle WA
Our NEW pricing structure includes 2 GA tickets for $55 (no extra fees)
CEDRIC
SHAFIR
JANELA
BOLLYWOOD
STARBOY
ARTEMIS
GUNZ
VIPRESS
and much more!!
Tickets: https://t.co/gf7u4Wnboq pic.twitter.com/PWj9QqAUaB
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) June 2, 2025
– The Hardys with Corey Feldman at Smoky Mountain Terror Convention Event:
#TNA #SmokyMountainTerror pic.twitter.com/dGjNWlc5z6
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 2, 2025