Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan go sneaker shopping (video), plus notes on the Hardys, Alexander

Jun 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan just dropped over $9,000 on sneakers with Complex.

Cedric Alexander has been booked by Defy Wrestling.

– The Hardys with Corey Feldman at Smoky Mountain Terror Convention Event:

