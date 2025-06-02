Cora Jade (Elayna Black) comments on her WWE release, ectopic pregnancy, more

Cora Jade (Elayna Black) reflected on her WWE release, explaining that although it was shocking, she had a strong feeling it was coming. “Obviously, the initial shock of it all, even though I feel like I knew it was coming. I’m just really weird with my intuition.” She said this feeling started around November and intensified before a Vegas trip. “Maybe two weeks before the cuts, it was Vegas, I was like, ‘I’m going to make it good because I’m not coming back here.'” When her friend Blair Davenport called to say her husband was released, Jade knew she was next. “Sure as hell, two minutes later, I got the call. ‘Okay.’ It is what it is.”

Cora attributed part of her concern to how her return from injury was handled and a troubling interaction. “Coming back from a knee injury was crazy… I had a conversation with somebody… where I was like, ‘Okay, this is probably going to be weird in a few months,’ and it was.”

Despite challenges, she took pride in her dedication and values. “I was there every day. I was cleaning up the locker room with Roxanne [Perez] after the shows… I feel confident that I stood on my morales and things I spoke up about that maybe other people wouldn’t have.”

She opened up about body shaming during her time in WWE, making it clear she wasn’t attacking the company but highlighting a serious issue. “I’ll say this because I did put it out there; the body shaming stuff… I was 110 pounds and so small… I remember specifically being told that I wasn’t and wouldn’t be champion in that company because I look like I couldn’t crack an egg.”

These comments were frequent and damaging, especially because of her age. “Multiple conversations about my body. I don’t think anyone, especially a man, should be saying that to a female. Especially because I was so young.” She responded by training intensely, even beyond WWE’s programs. “I was working my ass off… If you guys are yelling at me for how I look, but you’re not really helping me out… then I would just go to my other gym afterwards.”

Cora reacted to claims that released talents didn’t work hard. “Seeing [the report about released talents not working hard], if you only knew what I dealt with… God forbid I say something back.” Despite frustrations, her love for WWE remained strong. “I loved my time there, I really did. I loved everybody there, but there were certain things… where I’m like, ‘Damn, this is my dream.'”

She reminded others of the sacrifices she made to chase this dream. “I dropped out of high school at 15 and did a year online so I could start wrestling training.” Although disappointed, she chose to see it positively. “You can only look at it as things happen for a reason. That’s how I feel.”

Surprisingly, her final months in WWE were her best. “Those last six months of my career there was the best times I ever had… I’m so glad that ended there with all that. It had such a good ending for me.”

When she asked for a reason for her release, the answer was vague. “I asked. I said, ‘Is there a specific reason or budget cuts?’… They said, ‘It was a company decision.’ I’m not going to sit there and argue with them. It is what it is.”

She revealed she had an ectopic pregnancy in January 2023 that “nearly killed her,” saying, “I was rushed into emergency surgery because I was this close to bleeding out.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show