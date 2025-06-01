WWE News and Notes
– Gunther has deleted everything WWE and wrestling related from his X account. All that remains are tweets from his wife.
– Andrade thanks R Truth for everything after his departure.
Thank you Amigo!!! pic.twitter.com/FoRh5vTEmV
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 1, 2025
– JBL was with Alberto Del Rio last night and stated:
“YOU ARE THE REASON AMERICA HAD TO BUILD A WALL”
THIS MAN JBL IS UNHINGED RIGHT NOW
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 1, 2025
“You Mexican idiots are the reason why America had to build a wall… the only good thing about this country is the billion dollar champion Alberto Patron.”
– WWE Main Event results:
• Roxanne Perez defeats Natalya
• No Catch Republic defeat A Town Down Under