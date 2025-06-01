WWE News and Notes

Jun 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Gunther has deleted everything WWE and wrestling related from his X account. All that remains are tweets from his wife.

– Andrade thanks R Truth for everything after his departure.

– JBL was with Alberto Del Rio last night and stated:

“You Mexican idiots are the reason why America had to build a wall… the only good thing about this country is the billion dollar champion Alberto Patron.”

– WWE Main Event results:

• Roxanne Perez defeats Natalya
• No Catch Republic defeat A Town Down Under

