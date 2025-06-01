WWE News and Notes

– Gunther has deleted everything WWE and wrestling related from his X account. All that remains are tweets from his wife.

– Andrade thanks R Truth for everything after his departure.

– JBL was with Alberto Del Rio last night and stated:

“YOU ARE THE REASON AMERICA HAD TO BUILD A WALL” THIS MAN JBL IS UNHINGED RIGHT NOW #NochesDeLuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/YXVvT6n8WX — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 1, 2025

“You Mexican idiots are the reason why America had to build a wall… the only good thing about this country is the billion dollar champion Alberto Patron.”

– WWE Main Event results:

• Roxanne Perez defeats Natalya

• No Catch Republic defeat A Town Down Under