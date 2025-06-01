Wrestling community on the release of R-Truth from WWE

Jun 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Even more reaction regarding the release of R-Truth:

Per Fightful, The backstage reaction to R-Truth’s WWE release was filled with shock and disbelief. One top talent even called it “total nonsense,” while another described the current regime as “ruthless.”

