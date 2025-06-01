Wrestling community on the release of R-Truth from WWE

Even more reaction regarding the release of R-Truth:

Per Fightful, The backstage reaction to R-Truth’s WWE release was filled with shock and disbelief. One top talent even called it “total nonsense,” while another described the current regime as “ruthless.”

Thank you For The Judgment Day Memories, R Truth. Live, Laugh, Love pic.twitter.com/LWMogdWlTS — DirtyDomDom (@DirtyDomDom) June 1, 2025

R-Truth is a national treasure!!!!!!! — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) June 1, 2025

whether it was K-Kwik / Ron Killings / or R-Truth you were for sure going to be impressed AND entertained by the athleticism, charisma and passion of this man. Honored to have shared the ring with the legend, the truth @RonKillings #GetRowdy with whatever come next Unk pic.twitter.com/UKcVY1YMKm — WES LEE (@WesLee_WWE) June 1, 2025

I hate this so much — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) June 1, 2025

Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RU6UaDXGSx — The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 1, 2025

I'm legit shocked. I always consider Ron a lifer in WWE. He's a remarkable run in that company. I hope the reconsider. Thank you, @RonKillings, for always entertaining me. I appreciate you! https://t.co/gbiGk2AFx4 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 1, 2025