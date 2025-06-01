Vince Russo on Karrion Kross: “if I’m Kross, I’m letting the contract expire”

Vince Russo appeared on the “Coach And Bro Live” show with former WWE producer Tommy Carlucci, and expressed his opinion on how Karrion Kross finally needs to part ways with the promotion.

Vince Russo: “I gotta tell ya, man, if I’m Kross, I’m letting the contract expire because this dude could make a fortune on the open market.

Tommy Carlucci: “So here’s the thing. Is there jealousy because he can come up with his own storylines.

Vince Russo: “Yes, absolutely. Bro, the kiss of death in wrestling is when you’re smarter than those above you. When you’re smarter and they know you’re smarter, you’re a threat. If you’re a threat, they’re going to put you in that little box and you aren’t ever leaving that box. I think that’s the category that Karrion Kross is in.