Here is WWE’s Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, AEW’s MJF and Bad Bunny in the new Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer that aired at Netflix TUDUM 2025.

Summer just got happy-er. Adam Sandler stars in Happy Gilmore 2 arriving July 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/yfB2kulovK — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025