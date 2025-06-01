Sammy Guevara on declining Darby Allin’s offer to join him on his Mt. Everest climb:

Sammy Guevara on declining Darby Allin’s offer to join him on his Mount Everest climb:

“It’s something that him and I talked about years ago. He invited me to do it with him, but I can’t leave my family, I can’t go and possibly risk dying up there. Maybe a younger Sammy would’ve took him up on that offer.

“It’d be very selfish of me to go, ‘Hey, my little baby, I’m gonna go risk my life to climb this mountain, I may never come back.’ I feel like if you have a kid, it’d be very selfish of you to go and do something to put your life at risk like that.

“Darby doesn’t have any kids yet, so I think more respect to him, he did it, what an accomplishment. It’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time.”

