Rhea Ripley reacts to R-Truth’s WWE release, Ric Flair tweets and then deletes again

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025

– Ric Flair via X:

Ric Flair Shares Bizarre Consent Contract On Twitter, In a Now Deleted Tweet Ric Flair posted the following consent “WOOOO Compromise” form

“By Signing This Compromise, both parties involved agree to ride Space Mountain and engage in sexual relations on this night. This contract adheres to guidelines of informed consent, and both people in the relationship must be present and not in an intoxicated state before signing. No party should be pressured or persuaded into something that they do not want to do, and they reserve the right to terminate the contract if need be. This contract has the signed and sealed approval of The Nature Boy Ric Flair, who has taken many women for a ride on Space Mountain, and has the utmost respect for women.

Adult 1 (Age 18 and Older)

Adult 2 (Age 18 and Older)”