R-Truth released from WWE

R-Truth wrote on his social media today that he was released from WWE.

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride,” he said in a post on X. “Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

The 53-year-old has been working with WWE for a very long time, starting first in 1998 until 2001 and then an uninterrupted run from 2008 until now, marking a 17-year consecutive run with the company.

Loved by everyone backstage and fans for his humor, Truth has been a staple on WWE television when it comes to backstage segments and hilarious moments.

He is a 54-time WWE 24/7 champion, two-time WWE United States champion, two-time WWE Hardcore champion, and two-time WWE Raw Tag Team champion.

His last match was against none other than John Cena at last week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996