More reaction to the WWE release of R-Truth
I love @RonKillings
It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time.
The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain
The number of times I’ve been on a card with Ron and he was one of the most over performers on the card – even if it was during a time when he wasn’t being featured on TV – I can’t even count.
THANK YOU! For all the joy you brought to wrestling!
Thank you for everything and for always lightening up everyone’s day
No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN
I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list.
An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he…
