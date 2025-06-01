More reaction to the WWE release of R-Truth

I love @RonKillings It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain THANK YOU TRUTH pic.twitter.com/ZswYMvQIzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2025

The number of times I’ve been on a card with Ron and he was one of the most over performers on the card – even if it was during a time when he wasn’t being featured on TV – I can’t even count. One of the funniest and best out there ! https://t.co/FUYuBRwrWq — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) June 1, 2025

THANK YOU! For all the joy you brought to wrestling! — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 1, 2025

Thank you for everything and for always lightening up everyone’s day — Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) June 1, 2025

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025

I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he… — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025