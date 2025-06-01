Michael Cole to call episode of Raw in tank top after losing bet to Pat McAfee

Raw announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee had a little bet going on for the NBA Playoffs, with the bet being that if the New York Knicks won, McAfee had to call an episode of Raw in a full suit while if the Indiana Pacers won, Cole had to call a full episode of Raw in a tank top the way McAfee used to be in his early WWE days.

It was McAfee who got the last laugh after last night, the Pacers beat the Knicks 125-108 in game six, winning the conference finals 4-2.

It’s unclear when Cole will pay off his bet but it’s a given that we will hear about it tomorrow on Raw.

In related news, WWE is also selling a Tyrese Haliburton “choke” t-shirt on WWEShop.com. The stylized image of the Pacers player standing in the squared circle making the choke hand gesture comes from his celebration in game one.

