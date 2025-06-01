Matches and segments announced for AEW Fyter Fest

Jun 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for Fyter Fest …

– The Hurt Syndicate will address AEW

– Thekla makes her Debut

– Jon Moxley vs Mark Briscoe

– FTR vs Templario & Atlantis Jr

– LFI vs Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander

– Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs Julia Hart & Skye Blue

– Kenny Omega vs Brody King vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Mascara Dorada in a Fatal 4 Way Match for the AEW International Title

