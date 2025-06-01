Matches and segments announced for AEW Fyter Fest
Announced for Fyter Fest …
– The Hurt Syndicate will address AEW
– Thekla makes her Debut
– Jon Moxley vs Mark Briscoe
– FTR vs Templario & Atlantis Jr
– LFI vs Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander
– Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs Julia Hart & Skye Blue
– Kenny Omega vs Brody King vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Mascara Dorada in a Fatal 4 Way Match for the AEW International Title
This Wednesday, 6/4#AEWFyterFest
4-Hours
LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX
AEW International Title 4-Way Match
@KennyOmegamanX defends his title against the three qualifier winners @Brodyxking, @ClaudioCSRO + @MascaraDoradMD, on the special 4-Hour AEW Fyter Fest, THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025
This Wednesday, 6/4#AEWFyterFest
8/7c on TBS + MAX
World Champion Toni Storm/@MinaShirakawa vs @Skyebyee/@theJuliaHart
Toni saved Mina from Skye + Julia’s attack!
Toni saved Mina from Skye + Julia's attack!
Toni + Mina team vs Julia/Skye in a tag match with TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado on commentary, THIS WEDNESDAY!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025
This Wednesday 6/4#AEWFyterFest
8ET/7CT on TBS + MAX!
AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs Mark Briscoe
AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs Mark Briscoe
At #AEWDoN @SussexCoChicken cost the Death Riders a victory. On Dynamite Jon Moxley choked Briscoe out, but Mark did not quit! At Fyter Fest it will be Briscoe vs Moxley 1-on-1!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025