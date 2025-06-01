Jason Hotch



Photo credit – TNA Wrestling

Real Name:

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Pro Debut: March 16, 2018

Trained By: CK3 & Trey Miguel

Finishing Move: One Last Breath

– Hotch began his career under the name ‘Jason Page’

– On January 18, 2019, #BigFacts (Page & Eli Shelton) defeated The Wet Dream (Big Fish Rembowski & Aren Daniel Norman) to win the NOW Tag Team Titles

– On May 26, Page defeated Eli Shelton to win the vacant GLWA Heavyweight Title

– On August 17, Page defeated Jeff Steeples & The Celtic Nightmare to win the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On August 24, Page defeated Jordan Silver to retain the GLWA Heavyweight Title

– On September 21, Page defeated Jeff Steeples, Dre Jacobs & Tone C to retain the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On September 29, Page defeated Fabuzio to retain the GLWA Heavyweight Title

– On October 19, Page defeated Tyler Matthews to retain the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On November 9, Page again defeated Tyler Matthews to retain the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On November 16, Page defeated Robbie Keto by DQ to retain the GLWA Heavyweight Title

– On December 7, Page defeated Lance Anoai to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On January 10, 2020, Page fought Malcolm Monroe III to a draw to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On January 18, Page defeated Jayden Quick to retain the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On July 3, Page defeated Tommy Vendetta to win the Horror Slam Title

– On July 11, Page & Eli Shelton defeated Neil Gerard & Conrad Loucks to win the MCPW Tag Team Titles

– On July 18, Page defeated Sam Beale to retain the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On August 5, Page defeated Isaiah Moore to retain the EHF Heavyweight Title

– On August 29, Page defeated Percy Drews to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On April 9, 2021, Page defeated Adam Wick to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On April 30, Page defeated Lamario Starr to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On May 1, Page defeated Isaiah Paul to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– Page made an appearance for AEW Dark in May 2021, working under the name ‘Jason Hotch’. He would become a semi-regular face on the show going forward

– On July 24, Page defeated Travis Titan to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On August 7, Page defeated Tommy Vendetta in a Street Fight to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– Later that month, Page would permanently change his ring name to Jason Hotch

– On September 18, Hotch defeated Forever Young to retain the MPW Heritage Title

– On December 4, Hotch defeated Alex Weir to win the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On December 10, Hotch defeated Kyler Coleman to retain the MPW Heritage and Metropolitan Titles

– On January 22, 2022, Hotch defeated Alex Shelley to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On March 12, Hotch defeated Matt Taven & Alex Weir to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On April 30, Hotch defeated Tony Deppen to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On June 11, Hotch defeated Elijah Burke to retain the MPW Heritage and Metropolitan Titles

– In late 2022, Hotch became a regular for Impact Wrestling

– On October 21, Hotch defeated Juntai to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On October 27, Hotch defeated Trey Miguel to win the IWR United States Title

– On November 12, Hotch defeated Tommy Vendetta in a Lumberjack Match to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On November 30, Hotch defeated Tommy Vendetta & Trey Miguel to retain the IWR United States Title

– On December 29, Hotch defeated Aiden Prince to retain the IWR United States Title

– In early 2023, Hotch & John Skyler formed ‘The Good Hands’

– On February 15, Hotch defeated Rich Swann to retain the IWR United States Title

– On March 10, Hotch defeated Gavin Quinn to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On December 2, Hotch defeated Chris Sabin to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On March 16, 2024, Hotch defeated TJ Meyer & Adam Wick to retain the MPW Metropolitan Title

– On May 9, Hotch defeated Rohit Raju, Myron Reed & Trey Miguel to win the IWR United States Title

– On June 20, Hotch defeated Madman Fulton to retain the IWR United States Title

– On October 24, Hotch defeated Tommy Vendetta, Myron Reed & Zeeko to retain the IWR United States Title

– On December 7, Hotch defeated Tommy Vendetta, Jack Price & Jack Delaney to win the vacant MPW Metropolitan Title

– On March 20, 2025, Hotch defeated Matt Cross to retain the IWR United States Title

– On May 10, Hotch defeated Matt Diesel to win the EMERGE Outbreak Title

– At Under Siege 2025, Order 4 (Hotch, John Skyler, Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz) defeated Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Raj Singh & Indi Hartwell