El Hijo Del Vikingo wins the AAA Mega championship from Alberto El Patron

El Hijo Del Vikingo became the new AAA Mega champion after he defeated Alberto El Patron yesterday in Mexico City.

Following the angle from earlier this week when El Patron attacked Vikingo’s father during a show on Mexican television, it was indeed Vikingo’s dad who came for revenge, smashing a guitar on the champion’s head, allowing his son to perform a 630 splash for the win.

Most of the roster came out to celebrate with Vikingo after the match to end the live broadcast.

This ended El Patron’s 287-day reign as champion after he won it from Nic Nemeth at the Triplemania XXXII: Mexico City in August of last year.

Vikingo will now defend the title against Chad Gable on next Saturday’s WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event. El Patron, who is no stranger to controversies, is not scheduled to be involved in the show.

In related news, WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield was also on the broadcast and continued to make friends in the country.

“I hate coming to this shithole that you call Mexico, you bunch of damn idiots,” JBL told the crowd. “You are the reason America had to build a wall!”

