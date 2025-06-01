Coachman comments on the R-Truth release, more on R-Truth’s release

– Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman via X:

– Regarding R-Truth’s WWE exit, a WWE talent commented that it made them feel as if “nothing is guaranteed.”

Another talent noted that Truth’s departure made them want to make sure their next contract with the company was negotiated and locked in “well in advance.”

As word made the rounds that R-Truth’s WWE exit was legitimate, the response from those in the company was absolutely a feeling of disbelief.

A few wondered if Truth had been offered another role as am ambassador, similar to the role Titus O’Neil fills for the company, and if not, why not, given how beloved the character has been, reports PWInsider.