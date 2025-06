Claudio Castagnoli cuts a promo for AEW Fyter Fest, Vince Russo on the WWE releases

– Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders shares his thoughts on the upcoming 4-way AEW International Title match at the special 4-hour AEW Fyter Fest.

EXCLUSIVE: @ClaudioCSRO of the Death Riders shares his thoughts on the upcoming 4-way AEW International Title match at the special 4-hour AEW Fyter Fest, THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/qxmI4lsMBE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025

– Vince Russo via X: