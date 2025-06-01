Chelsea Green on R-Truth’s release, Bowens at TUDUM (video), hall of fame honors for Nick Gage, more
– Congratulations to the newest Inductee of The Hardcore Hall of Fame 2025, Nick Gage.
– Chelsea Green on R-Truth’s release:
♥️@RonKillings walked so I could run.
Funniest man in wrestling. I can’t wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/oCyejSS0vJ
– It wasn’t just WWE stars at TUDUM, AEW’s Anthony Bowens was also there…
Your Pride has arrived @AEW #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/0XFzUSzXtt
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday! @RossVonErich pic.twitter.com/UmP7LCsJ29
