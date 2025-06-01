Booker T thought Mr. Kennedy would be a big star in WWE, Hiroshi Tanahashi note

– Hiroshi Tanahashi has confirmed that Forbidden Door on August 24th will be his final match in the UK before retiring in January.

– Booker T says he thought Mr. Kennedy would be a big star in WWE …

Booker T: “I thought (Kennedy would be a big star). One thing about the business, one wrong move, angered the wrong person, there your career goes.”

“Kennedy always…. if he felt a certain way, he was going to speak up. And what did I say about speaking up? You got to be willing to get fired. He will probably say it himself now, he probably wished he would have done it differently.”

