Another WWE departure expected (now confirmed), more reaction to R-Truth’s WWE release

– Carlito is set to leave WWE as his current contract will not be renewed.

My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I… pic.twitter.com/H7depyZt5g — carlito (@Litocolon279) June 1, 2025

– More comments posted about R-Truth’s release:

one of my favorite and most supportive people i’ve ever gotten to work with. gonna miss you so much Truthy https://t.co/o4Wp6ZTGHo — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) June 1, 2025

R-Truth is the Wrestling Hip Hop — A.J. FRANCI$ (@AJFrancis410) June 1, 2025

I can’t even count how many times Truth has been counted out…just to come back and entertain us EVEN MORE!!! https://t.co/4fagiyrnxn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 1, 2025

Fun fact about @RonKillings …. He once told me he loved the way I walked ! I laugh bc everyone else made fun of my bow legged walk and he made me feel good about it. He may not remember but I do. That’s the kind of dude he is!! — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 1, 2025

You are a class act @RonKillings.

You were amazing to me since day one when I met you doing my first independent wrestling show in the U.S.

Last week I loved seeing how excited you were for the championship match against John Cena. You remind everyone around the world to never… https://t.co/iNVq5UZSaZ pic.twitter.com/wwLGjVc6Tm — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 1, 2025