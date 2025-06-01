5/31/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander and advanced into the 4-Way Match for the AEW International Championship next week.

– Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland get in a heated conversation and started fighting.

– The Don Callis Family defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Paragon. Rocky Romero lowblowed Ishii before Konosuke got the finish.

– Nigel McGuinness said Kazuchika Okada is one of the longest reining #AEW Champions with over 430+ days as Continental Champion.

– Okada flips off Bowens but gets caught in “scissors”

– Kazuchika Okada defeated Anthony Bowens in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match

– Don Callis and Lance Archer interrupted Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard, and wanted Daniel Garcia to leave Daddy Magic, but Daniel’s tired of “old guys telling him what to do with his career”

– “FTR Became the Winningest Tag Team in AEW History with win at Double or Nothing”

– Templario and Atlantis Jr. Interrupted FTR and Dax hints at a challenge for Grandslam Mexico

– Mina Shirakawa defeated Skye Blue. After the match, Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked Mina until Timeless Toni Storm made the save.

– The Gates of Agony defeated GMO Kaminari & Cosmo Orion

– Max Caster, in a room teaching people how to do his chant, he then rips them all off.

– LFI viciously defeat Top Flight and AR Fox after the match. LFI attacks them until Speedball and Komander come down to fight as well.

“You mess with the bull, you get the horns!!!”- Rush, before cutting to commercial.

– Mark Briscoe calls out Jon Moxley for making him give up, now Marks kids question Mark for giving up now he wants to show them a fight

– Máscara Dorada defeated Hechicero and advanced to the #AEW International Championship 4-Way Match for next week on Fyter Fest 4-Hour Special Event