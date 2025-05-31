Why Rikishi is upset

Rikishi is unhappy that Jey Uso is in a tag match at WWE Money in the Bank; Wants to book His Son Match now

“Why? I mean Jey is a world heavyweight champion by himself, okay…oh, they really need to fire creative service over there now.

Just book me so I can book my son’s matches out there. Like I mean okay you had me, when they brought in Logan Paul to face Jey …But damn I wouldn’t have beat him the first time they locked up together, could’ve just waited till a cage match or a gimmick match.

Paul’s got heat and this’ll probably be his biggest spotlight in WWE, and they’re both young, s**t, come on now. So now you beat Paul and now where you go, into a tag team bout?”