Why Rikishi is upset
Rikishi is unhappy that Jey Uso is in a tag match at WWE Money in the Bank; Wants to book His Son Match now
“Why? I mean Jey is a world heavyweight champion by himself, okay…oh, they really need to fire creative service over there now.
Just book me so I can book my son’s matches out there. Like I mean okay you had me, when they brought in Logan Paul to face Jey …But damn I wouldn’t have beat him the first time they locked up together, could’ve just waited till a cage match or a gimmick match.
Paul’s got heat and this’ll probably be his biggest spotlight in WWE, and they’re both young, s**t, come on now. So now you beat Paul and now where you go, into a tag team bout?”
Rikishi is the obnoxious parent at the kid’s baseball game that won’t sit down and shut up. He’s gonna cause WWE to take the belt off Jey sooner rather than later,