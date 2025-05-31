Teddy Long on John Laurinaitis: “That’s what you call a coward”

This week, it was announced that former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has been dropped as a defendant in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. It was noted that Laurinaitis “has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence” in the case.

While speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his thoughts on the situation…

“If what we just heard, if all this is true, okay, he just turned on the man that made him somebody. He was nothing until he came to work for Vince. Vince put him in charge of talent relations, gave him a bunch of power and stuff, and he abused that power because I was there, and I was one of the guys that he abused. If you don’t care nothing about the man that that he worked for and made him what he is today, then you know damn well he didn’t care nothing about me.”

“That’s what you call a coward. Yeah. I mean, okay, if you was in, if you was in there with the man, and if it’s true, you know what I mean, just tell the truth or whatever and be done with it. By him copping out and stooging it, or whatever you want to call it, that ain’t gonna that… he may get off, may have, may get free, or may not get convicted… but he’s got to live with that for the rest of his life.”

