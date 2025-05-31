Stephanie Vaquer joins the Raw roster

Stephanie Vaquer has officially joined the Raw roster.

Vaquer, who lost the NXT Women’s title to Jacy Jayne earlier this week on NXT, was announced as the newest member of the red brand by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a video posted on social media.

The Chilean star made her WWE debut in September of last year and won the NXT Women’s North American title and the NXT Women’s title in a short period of time. She made history by becoming the first NXT double champion when she beat Giulia for the title in March at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Known as The Dark Angel, she originally wanted to debut on the main roster when she was given the choice but Shawn Michaels convinced her to do a nine-month stay in NXT.

