Scott D’Amore praises AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena match, plus Dustin Rhodes and Bear Bronson notes

– Scott D’Amore praises AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena match for redefining the falls-count-anywhere genre, comparing its impact to that of other legendary wrestling match types. He emphasizes that “AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena match — with the nonstop chaos and rock music playing on a loop — has joined Hell in a Cell, War Games, the Royal Rumble and, I would humbly suggest, Ultimate X as one of the industry’s top-tier gimmick matches.” This comparison places Anarchy in the Arena among the most iconic and influential match concepts in wrestling history. D’Amore further asserts that “Anarchy has done for falls-count-anywhere brawls what War Games and Hell in a Cell did for cage matches — and what the Royal Rumble did for battle royals,” stressing that the match has transformed a traditional format into “something unique and truly spectacular.”

– Bear Bronson via X: “Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling”

Oh boy!!! My daughter @DakotaRunnels22 just went into labor! Can't get to her till tomorrow damnit. God, please put your hands on her — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 31, 2025

Looks like our bloodline is growing bigger. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 31, 2025