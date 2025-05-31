Ricochet reacts to how Carmelo Hayes is being booked by WWE
Ricochet reacts to how Carmelo Hayes is being booked by WWE via X:
#aew #WWE pic.twitter.com/p1K7ayQ0u7
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 31, 2025
#wwe #aew pic.twitter.com/a2u51RPEnb
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 31, 2025
Last night’s loss was frustrating enough that I turned the show off and went straight to bed. I still don’t have the exact words — but I do know this: Carmelo Hayes deserves more than what he’s been given over the past year.
He’s proven he can elevate anything he’s handed, with…
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) May 31, 2025