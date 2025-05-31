NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Saturday May 31, 2025
The Complete Results from the Community Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Dante Chen defeats Anthony Luke
Bayley Humphrey and Carlee Bright defeat EVOLVE Champion Kali Armstrong and Chantel Monroe in a tag team match
Jasper Troy defeats Braxton Cole
Thea Hail defeats Jaida Parker
Je’von Evans defeats Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake in a trios match
Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance
Zaria defeats Izzi Dame
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeats Lexis King
NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Out the Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) defeats Nikkita Lyons
NOTE: NXT Live returns to Citrus Springs on Sept 26, 2025
