NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Saturday May 31, 2025

The Complete Results from the Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Dante Chen defeats Anthony Luke

Bayley Humphrey and Carlee Bright defeat EVOLVE Champion Kali Armstrong and Chantel Monroe in a tag team match

Jasper Troy defeats Braxton Cole

Thea Hail defeats Jaida Parker

Je’von Evans defeats Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake in a trios match

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

Zaria defeats Izzi Dame

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeats Lexis King

NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Out the Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca (with Zaria) defeats Nikkita Lyons

NOTE: NXT Live returns to Citrus Springs on Sept 26, 2025

