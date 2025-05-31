Notes on Bayley and Demolition

– Bayley got a custom arcade cabinet from Phantom Arcades.

Bayley playing Crash Bandicoot on her new Phantom Arcades.️ pic.twitter.com/KULxbL38MG — Bayley_wwefan (@wwe_bayleyfan) May 30, 2025

– Back in February, it was reported that Demolition (Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow) signed new legends deals with WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Life (via Fightful), the team confirmed the news and revealed that the deal will run for six years.

Eadie said: “We were approached by a friend of ours, a number of guys; Koko B Ware was one of them. Tito Santana. They had told us that they had been approached and made an appearance. Then, we got a call from the office and they were discussing various things, including signing a contract, which would include making some appearances, action figures. Various action figures, not only Demolition but Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, Masked Superstar, and The Machines. The way they presented it, it sounded interesting and that it could possibly be very lucrative for us. Make some appearances and possible DVDs and other things. Right now, we’re in a wait and see. They did announce some action figures coming out at WrestleCon, which got a positive response. We signed a contract over multiple years, I believe it was for six years. We’ll see what the next six years, or five-and-a-half years, leads to.“