Naomi and Andrade qualify for the 2025 Money In The Bank ladder matches

May 31, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Naomi and Andrade punched their ticket to the Money In The Bank ladder match for next week as both won their respective qualifying matches on Smackdown last night.

Naomi qualified first after she defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in the opening match of Smackdown. She now joins Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia, with one spot left.

Later in the show, Andrade got the best out of Carmelo Hayes and United States champion Jacob Fatu to get a spot in the match. He joins Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, and Seth Rollins, with one more spot open.

