More on Mariah May’s AEW exit, MVP feels Hulk Hogan should be removed from the WWE HOF

– During the May 30 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that AEW brass had long accepted Mariah May’s future was in WWE, even before her storyline with Toni Storm ended. While her contract is technically still active, the writing has been on the wall backstage for quite a while.

He said: “Yeah, she’s gone. That was expected for months. Basically, when the Toni Storm feud wrapped up, that was pretty much the end of the road. They ended that story a little earlier than I would’ve done it — they had more legs there. But she was never staying long-term. The dream was always WWE.”

– MVP says Hulk Hogan should be removed from the WWE hall of fame after his controversial behavior.

“There are many that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be in the WWE Hall Of Fame. I think he’s disqualified, because…he’s who he is. He’s self-admittedly, unapologetic as well, so that’s that.”

(source: MVP via Bet Ideas)