Gage Goldberg says Colorado team ‘Shocked’ over Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide

Fans weren’t the only ones stunned by Shedeur Sanders’ monumental draft slide — his former college teammates were also flabbergasted … including Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gage Goldberg.

We asked the 19-year-old LB — son of WWE legend Goldberg — for his thoughts as he watched Sanders, who was projected to go as high as third overall, fall to the middle of the 5th round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick.

“We were all shocked, the whole team was,” Gage told us.

And, it’s not just Gage who has a connection with Shedeur. Goldberg goes way back with the QB’s dad, Deion Sanders … as they were teammates in the ’90s with the Falcons.

“Shedeur has talent on top of talent,” Bill said.

“Sometimes people read into things that shouldn’t be read into it, and it is what it is. It’s gonna turn out to be a success story no matter what.”

Gage piggybacked off pops’ statement, saying the hate Shedeur and his brother, Shilo, have gotten will be used as motivation to kick ass on the gridiron.

“I can’t wait to see it,” he said.

We also asked the 19-year-old about his first year with the Buffaloes … and what it was like being coached by one of the greatest defensive football players ever.

“Coach Prime, he’s the best coach you could ever wish for,” Gage said. “He’s a great mentor, everything that comes out of his mouth, you got to listen to it closely.”

“Then playing with his son Shedeur and Shilo, and playing with the Heisman Trophy, Travis [Hunter], that’s just crazy. Playing with him and against him every day in practice, it’s a surreal experience.”