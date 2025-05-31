Former WWE superstar Emma becomes a U.S. citizen

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in #WWE, is now officially a U.S. citizen. She shared her journey from dreaming of becoming a WWE Superstar in America as a child in Australia, to moving at 19, signing with WWE at 22, and progressing through various visas to earn a green card. Along the way, she met her husband Mike, got married, and recently welcomed their son. Her citizenship ceremony was delayed due to her son’s early arrival, but she finally received her certificate. She describes it all as living the American Dream.

As a kid, I dreamed of traveling to America and becoming a WWE Superstar. At 19, I moved overseas, leaving behind my family and everything I’d ever known to chase that dream. By 22, I signed my first WWE contract and moved to the U.S. on an entertainment visa. From there, I earned an extraordinary athlete visa, then a green card—all while working hard and living out my dream.

Along the way, I met my now-husband Mike, and we got married in Hawaii last year. And just this March, we welcomed our beautiful son into the world.

None of this would’ve been possible without the opportunity to live and work in this country. It truly feels like the American Dream.

P.S. I had a dream last night that I was shouting across the street, “It’s gonna be a good day!” — and it really, really is. ❤️

P.P.S my interview was back in February when I was still pregnant. My ceremony was supposed to be in March but Leo came early, so I finally got there today (3 months later) to get my certificate of citizenship!