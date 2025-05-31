Final two MITB 2025 ladder match qualifiers announced for Raw

The final two spots in the two Money In The Bank ladder matches will be determined on Raw this coming Monday, airing live on Netflix.

Former NXT Women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer, who has just joined the Raw roster, will be in the women’s qualifying match along with WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile of American Made.

Meanwhile, the last spot in the men’s match will be a big one with AJ Styles, CM Punk, and El Grande Americano battling it out in the final qualifier.

Punk is no stranger to Money In The Bank ladder matches and won two back-to-back, successfully cashing in on both times in the past.

