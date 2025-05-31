Another Worlds Collide match announced, Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– It was announced on SmackDown that the NXT North American Championship will be defended at Worlds Collide. Ethan Page vs Je’von Evans vs Rey Fenix vs Laredo Kid.

Wildest WWE card of the year #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/3bapfgWx0f — Dre Horizon (@drehorizon) May 30, 2025

– Officially signed, it will be Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo at Coney Island on July 19th

*CONEY ISLAND UPDATE* Just Signed: JON GRESHAM

vs

DEONNA PURRAZO Plus:

Effy

Mike Santana

Amazing Red

Masha Slamovich

Matt Cardona

Priscilla Kelly

Elayna Black

Manders

YDNP

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/1fFwi3hB6u Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Sat 7/19 – 7PM

Maimonides Park pic.twitter.com/Hdw8e1c54E — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 30, 2025