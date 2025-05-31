Another Worlds Collide match announced, Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo

May 31, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– It was announced on SmackDown that the NXT North American Championship will be defended at Worlds Collide. Ethan Page vs Je’von Evans vs Rey Fenix vs Laredo Kid.

– Officially signed, it will be Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo at Coney Island on July 19th

One Response

  1. ProDarin says:
    May 31, 2025 at 3:07 pm

    Wasn’t the North American title match already announced on NXT back when Je’Von Evans interrupted Ethan Page’s celebration?

