Another Worlds Collide match announced, Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo
– It was announced on SmackDown that the NXT North American Championship will be defended at Worlds Collide. Ethan Page vs Je’von Evans vs Rey Fenix vs Laredo Kid.
Wildest WWE card of the year #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/3bapfgWx0f
— Dre Horizon (@drehorizon) May 30, 2025
– Officially signed, it will be Jonathan Gresham vs. Deonna Purrazzo at Coney Island on July 19th
*CONEY ISLAND UPDATE*
Just Signed:
JON GRESHAM
vs
DEONNA PURRAZO
Plus:
Effy
Mike Santana
Amazing Red
Masha Slamovich
Matt Cardona
Priscilla Kelly
Elayna Black
Manders
YDNP
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/1fFwi3hB6u
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Sat 7/19 – 7PM
Maimonides Park pic.twitter.com/Hdw8e1c54E
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 30, 2025
Wasn’t the North American title match already announced on NXT back when Je’Von Evans interrupted Ethan Page’s celebration?