WWE SmackDown Results 5/30/25

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight, as WWE SmackDown returns live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

On tap for tonight’s show is John Cena and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face in the ring, the hometown return of Bianca Belair, as well as Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill in a Women’s Qualifier and Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade in a Men’s Qualifier for the WWE Money In The Bank.

WWE SmackDown results from Friday, May 30, 2025.

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off for this week’s show. We then see an aerial shot of the Thompson-Boling Center in Knoxville, TN., as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary.

Naomi Crashes Bianca Belair’s Knoxville Homecoming

We see arrival shots of Cody Rhodes with his dog Pharaoh, and others, with the final one being Bianca Belair. “The EST of WWE,” who is from Knoxville, points to the Tennessee logo backstage, and the camera follows her as she makes her way through the curtain and begins her walk to the ring.

Belair stops and greets several members of her family, and friends, that she has in attendance tonight for her homecoming return to WWE. One of them was in a wheelchair. She settles in the ring with a big smile on her face and says how good it is to be back, and to be in Knoxville.

“The EST of WWE” then calls for the Tennessee fight song to be played. “Hit the music,” she says. We hear a band playing the song and she bounces up-and-down, swinging her massive ponytail, as the entire crowd loudly sings along, with virtually everyone seeming to know the words. Not a lot of out-of-towners tonight.

She says she is “The EST of Tennessee” and “The EST of WWE.” The fans loudly break out in an “EST! EST!” chant. She says with all of that said, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. Before she can finish saying that, however, the theme for Naomi hits and out she comes.

“Oh my god, finally! B, I’m so glad you’re here on SmackDown!” Naomi joins Belair in the ring. Naomi’s hair is dyed red, and she’s still wearing a version of the caution tape-themed attire. Belair says now is not the time and this is not the place for this. Fans chant “You suck! You suck!” at Naomi, who starts nearly crying.

“B, I just want your forgiveness, I’m begging for your forgiveness,” she says, fighting back tears. She says she knows their friendship has fallen off the rails. She wants to fix it, but doesn’t know how. She says months have gone by and she’s been trying to communicate with her via texts and voicemails.

Naomi says even when she landed in this town today, she went by her parents house to try and see her, but unfortunately no one was there. Belair says, “You did what?!” She says unfortunately no one was there, so she let herself in. She mentions looking at Belair looking so happy in pictures she saw in a photo album.

Belair tells Naomi that she doesn’t trust her anymore. She says she threw her friend through the windshield of a car and lied to her about it for months. She then warns her to never come near her family or her family’s home again, or she’ll do even worse to her than what Jade Cargill did.

Naomi responds by telling Belair it wouldn’t be good for her if she and her mom were in a wheelchair. She lets out a sinister laugh and says she’d hate for something to happen to Belair right here, and right now. The theme for Jade Cargill hits. Cargill hits the ring and she and Naomi begin brawling.

Cargill drops her with a pump-kick. With Naomi laid out, Cargill hard-stares at Belair across the ring. As the two are locked in a stare down from far away, Naomi pops up and tries to attack, but Cargill launches her out to the floor. The two begin staring at each other again, but then they are once again interrupted, this time by the theme for Nia Jax.

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

Jax makes her way out for the scheduled opening match, a triple-threat qualifying match for the Women’s Ladder Match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium live event. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into the first commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns from the break, we see the three-way women’s qualifier in progress. Nia gets sent out of the ring as Naomi goes after Cargill, eager to take her biggest rival at the moment out on route to Money in the Bank, as she stomps away at Jade in the corner.

Naomi hits a butt-splash off the ropes for a two-count. She sets Jade up against the turnbuckle before Jax runs in to intervene, but she is sent back out before Naomi goes to the turnbuckle once more, only to jump into a fall away slam from Cargill. The two trade shots.

Cargill lays her out with a Black Hole Slam and goes for the cover, but only gets a count of two, as Jax breaks it up just in time. Jax lays out Naomi and Cargill and then taunts the crowd. She heads up the ropes and leaps off with a huge leg drop for another close two-count.

Moments later, Jax hoists Naomi up for an attempted Samoan Drop, which Naomi counters into a roll-up for a two-count. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this high stakes opening contest.

This time the show returns and we see Naomi and Jax working together to beat down Cargill. Naomi goes for a cover, but Jax breaks it up. Now they aren’t playing so nice any more. Naomi tries rolling Jax up, but Jax kicks out and then begins beating Naomi down.

Jax hits Cargill with a running senton. Cargill fights back and hits Jax with a huge spinebuster. Naomi dives over and takes Cargill down. She hits a springboard moonsault onto Jax, but then Cargill hoists her up and plants her into the mat with Jaded.

She goes for the cover, but Jax breaks it up. Jax hoists Naomi up on her shoulders and climbs the ropes with her. She leaps off and connects with a Super Samoan Drop for a close two-count, which Cargill breaks it up with a moonsault. Fans chant “This is Awesome!”

Jax hits another high spot off the ropes and then stacks Naomi and Cargill for a double Annihilator. She sits on them for the pin, but Naomi escapes and catches Jax off-guard with a roll-up for a three-count. Naomi gets the win. With the win, she qualifies for Women’s Money In The Bank.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Money In The Bank: Naomi

R-Truth Crosses Paths With The Bloodline

After the opening contest wraps up, the show shifts backstage, where we see The Bloodline talking. As Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo are walking, they are stopped by R-Truth. Truth tells him he’s never seen JC Mateo a day in his life.

He asks if he’s Solo Sikoa’s son. They threaten him for touching them, and then a match seems to be made between Truth and Mateo for later in the show. After Truth leaves, Fatu says he’s got his own business to worry about tonight, and walks off as well.

Chelsea Green Wearing A Face Protector Now

The show shifts backstage, where we see Chelsea Green trying to hide her face as she talks to Nick Aldis about her nose being broken at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Aldis says she sounds muffled and he can’t hear her. He tells her to look at him when they have a conversation.

She lowers a sign of her face that she was holding in front of her real face, to reveal a multi-colored face protector she is embarrassed to be wearing. She demands Zelina Vega be stripped of the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Aldis says Green needs to be medically cleared to be granted a rematch. A match is suggested for Alba Fyre to face Zelina Vega, and that is something Aldis can get behind. Aldis says Green “nose best.” The brief comedy backstage segment wraps up on that note.

Tiffany Stratton Runs Into Naomi & Alexa Bliss

In another area backstage, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is being interviewed. As she talks about the potential challenge of someone winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, she is interrupted by Naomi, who warns her of what could happen when she wins Money in the Bank.

Naomi walks off. Stratton stares her down as she does. She then turns and notices Alexa Bliss standing next to her. “Little Miss” Bliss tells Stratton not to worry about Naomi winning Money in the Bank. She then tells her to worry about Alexa Bliss winning Money in the Bank. She walks off.

Four-Way NXT North American Title Match Set For AAA Worlds Collide

The commentators show footage of Ethan Page winning the WWE NXT North American Championship this past Tuesday night. After that, a graphic flashes on the screen to announce Page’s first title defense will be at AAA x NXT Worlds Collide on June 7.

Page will face Rey Fenix and TNA Wrestling star Laredo and NXT star Je’Von Evans. It is also announced that the aforementioned TNA high-flyer Evans will be competing tonight in his WWE in-ring debut, as he joins forces with Rey Fenix to take on Los Garza in tag-team action.

R-Truth vs. JC Mateo

The familiar sounds of R-Truth’s theme music hits as we return live inside the arena. Truth does his usual “What’s Up?” rap entrance routine as he settles inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening. On that note, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Tessitore and Barrett do a live ad-read to promote tickets for upcoming shows. We then settle back live inside the building, where JC Mateo makes his way to the ring accompanied by Solo Sikoa. Jacob Fatu is nowhere to be found.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Truth charges at Mateo, who sends him into the corner for a series of shoulder tackles before launching Truth to the opposite turnbuckle with a hammer throw. He lets Truth get to his feet, only to send him across the ring again.

Truth dodges a charge from JC before hitting some Cena-esque shoulder tackles that finally bring Mateo off his feet, but JC fights back with a suplex and a standing moonsault. JC mocks Truth before going for a senton, but Truth gets out of the way and looks for a Five Knuckle Shuffle that connects.

He goes for an AA but Mateo drops him to the mat. He brings Truth back to his feet for a Tour of the Islands and the win. Mateo looks to beat down Truth some more after the match, but Jimmy Uso comes running down with a chair to keep the Bloodline away.

From there, we see Solo tease getting in the ring, only for Uso to then get blindsided out of nowhere by Mateo, who knocks him senseless. Sikoa didn’t seem to want this. Sikoa tells JC as they head back up the ramp together that he was just trying to talk to Uso.

Winner: JC Mateo

Everyone Wants A Shot At The Street Profits’ Tag-Team Titles

Backstage, we see the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are walking the halls in their street clothes. It appears they are coming up next, as the show shifts gears and heads into a quick commercial break.

When the show returns, we see a promotional clip of the return season debut of Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, which features his wife, Brandi Rhodes, talking about how he feared he might get booed by the crowd when he made his surprise WWE return at WrestleMania years ago.

The clip wraps up, and Tessitore and Barrett promote Cody Rhodes and John Cena going face-to-face in the ring later on in tonight’s show. Back live, the theme for The Street Profits hits. Out comes Ford and Dawkins. The tag-team champions settle in the ring and grab a microphone.

Ford talks first, hyping the team up as the best here. Dawkins talks about the tag teams coming after them, with the most recent being the Wyatt Sicks, before Ford says they’ll defend the titles against anyone. With that said, FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom come out.

They head to the ring and mention that they gave The Profits all they could handle — twice. They deserve the shot. The champs insist they just about had the match won before the Wyatt Sicks got involved, but Axiom says they’ll never know. Frazer wants to run the match back.

On that note, another team who feels they are deserving of a title shot against the tag-team champions comes out, as The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin make their way out to the ring. They make their case for why they deserve the shot.

But that’s not all. Another team feels it is they, not FrAxiom or Motor City Machine Guns, that is most deserving of a shot. What team? DIY. The duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa make their way out, with Candice LeRae making their case for them.

LeRae runs the other teams down before she is interrupted by Sabin. Gargano tells him to shut up. Gargano talks about how things are going especially with the Wyatt Sicks, but Ciampa cuts him off before talking about the death of the SmackDown tag-team division.

Ciampa wants a moment of silence for the death of the tag-team division on the blue brand. Instead of that, however, the lights go out. When they come back on, The Wyatt Sicks are in the ring and the fight begins. Uncle Howdy takes out Frazer with Sister Abigail. Nikki Cross takes out LeRae with Sister Abigail. We head to a break.

Los Garza vs. Je’Von Evans & Rey Fenix

When the show returns, Legado Del Fantasma’s theme hits and out comes the Los Garza duo of Angel and Berto, who are accompanied by Santos Escobar. They make their way to the ring for the next match of the evening, as new WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is shown on special guest commentary.

The lights in the building go out. When they come back on, fireworks explode and the familiar sounds of Rey Fenix’s entrance tune hits the house speakers. The masked fan-favorite makes his way out to the ring to a big pop from the Knoxville crowd.

After Fenix settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down, and he awaits the arrival of his partner. The theme for Je’Von Evans hits and out comes the highly-regarded youngster from WWE NXT. The crowd gives him a nice reaction coming out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fenix and Angel kick things off for their respective teams. The two trade shots back-and-forth. We then see Angel pick up the pace only for Fenix to strike back, getting a tag to Evans as Berto makes the tag as well.

Evans gets caught with some strikes by Berto following a near-fall, before Berto hits a cross body for the two count. Evans connects with an enziguri before being sent to the ropes, where he catches a Bouncy-rana from “The Young O.G.” to send Berto to the floor.

Back in the ring, Angel suffers the same fate as he’s sent to the apron, before Fenix tags in for a double-team. Berto finds himself the victim of a superkick for a two count. Fenix remains in control of the offense as the bout shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see more back-and-forth action, including Evans hitting an insane diving splash from the ring to the floor. Evans gets into it with Ethan Page at ringside. Fenix hits his finisher on Berto, but when Evans goes to the top-rope to follow up, Santos Escobar shoves him down and Los Garza steal the win.

Winners: Los Garza

Uncle Howdy Delivers A Message

Uncle Howdy appears on the screen out of nowhere after The Wyatt Sicks attack he was a part of in the multi-tag-team promo segment earlier in the show. He says, “We won’t stop, not till we get what’s owed.” The show then abruptly cuts to a commercial break.

Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega

The WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega makes her way to the ring for the next match of the evening, which was set up during a backstage segment involving Chelsea Green and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis earlier in the show.

We then hear the familiar sounds of, “I’m a hot mess!” and out comes Chelsea Green, still wearing her face-protector, along with Secret Her-vice members Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. They all head to the ring, where Fyre settles inside.

The bell sounds and one-on-one action between Vega and Fyre gets officially off-and-running. Fyre goes on the attack early, sending the champ into the corner before Vega fights back for a near-fall. Fyre takes back over until Vega gets her in position for a 6-1-9.

Before she can hit the 6-1-9, however, Green hops on the ring apron to provide a distraction. Vega then turns around and is decked by Fyre, who gloats to the booing crowd in attendance as Tessitore and Barrett talk us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Fyre still in control. The action spills out to the floor, where Green tries to get involved. She takes her face protector off and goes to use it as a weapon, but accidentally knocks out Piper Niven in the process. Vega hits Code Red on Fyre for the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

Damian Priest Comes To The Ring

A Giulia vignette airs when the show returns. Backstage live, Giulia crosses paths with WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega backstage, and makes it clear that she’s got her sights set on the gold now that she is part of the SmackDown brand.

Back inside the arena, we hear “All Rise!” and the theme for Damian Priest hits to bring him out to the ring for the next segment of the evening. Priest has a hell of a black eye on his left eye. He makes his way to the ring and gets on the microphone.