WWE News and Notes

– On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Dutch Mantell advised Cody Rhodes to shorten his entrance. When he comes down the aisle when they introduce him, he does this [punches air], he puts his hand down, he does this [raises fists],” Mantell said. “He spends an extraordinary amount of time playing to the people, which is part of the job, I got that, but I just think he takes too long to get to the ring.

– Stephanie Vaquer promises to keep making history in WWE after losing the NXT Women’s Championship:

I’ve made history, and I’ll keep making it

driven by the strength and love of my people. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aNzIuvNBpF — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) May 30, 2025

– Comedian Tom Segura’s appearance on Raw this past Monday was not well-received by some within WWE.

Segura had previously made disparaging remarks about the wrestling business, labeling it “fake”, “stupid”, and disparagingly referring to fans as “idiots.”

– Hornswoggle has named his Mount Rushmore of Midgets to Chris Van Vliet. (Yes, he used the M word)

1. Peter Dinklage

2. Warwick Davis

3. Wee Man of Jackass

4. Hornswoggle himself