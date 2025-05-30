WWE News and Notes

May 30, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Dutch Mantell advised Cody Rhodes to shorten his entrance. When he comes down the aisle when they introduce him, he does this [punches air], he puts his hand down, he does this [raises fists],” Mantell said. “He spends an extraordinary amount of time playing to the people, which is part of the job, I got that, but I just think he takes too long to get to the ring.

Stephanie Vaquer promises to keep making history in WWE after losing the NXT Women’s Championship:

– Comedian Tom Segura’s appearance on Raw this past Monday was not well-received by some within WWE.

Segura had previously made disparaging remarks about the wrestling business, labeling it “fake”, “stupid”, and disparagingly referring to fans as “idiots.”

(source: WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

– Hornswoggle has named his Mount Rushmore of Midgets to Chris Van Vliet. (Yes, he used the M word)

1. Peter Dinklage
2. Warwick Davis
3. Wee Man of Jackass
4. Hornswoggle himself

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Harley Cameron and Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal