Vince McMahon launches a new company

Vince McMahon has launched a new company.

Wrestlenomics reports Vince McMahon has launched a new business venture, forming an investment firm called 14TH & I, pursuing opportunities in sports, media, and entertainment.

The firm’s name appears to be a reference to a location of historical significance for McMahon and WWE.

A 2006 article on WWE(dot)com noted that the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the predecessor to WWE, was headquartered at the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington D.C., around the 1950s and 1960s, when the company was led by McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon.